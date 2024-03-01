Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce To Hold Salute To The Finest Awards

The Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce will hold its Salute to the Finest event on Monday, March 4.
Awards will be presented to the following:
Rising Business of the Year – Chautauqua Soap Co.
Restaurant of the Year – Ryan’s Phil & Cindy’s Lunch
Retailer of the Year – Lafayette Corners Furniture
Service to Humanity Award – Michael Roberts
Legacy Award – Chautauqua Patron’s Insurance
Pride of Jamestown Award – The Pub
Business of the Year – JMI Inc.
Awards will be given at a ceremony at the Northwest Arena.
