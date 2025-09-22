Jamestown Community College Hosting Community Events Sept. 24

Jamestown Community College will host three community events this Wednesday..

The events kick off at noon, September 24, in the Student Union at the Hamilton Collegiate Center with Tie-Dye for Hope. Attendees can meet with community organizations like PFLAG and Hope Chautauqua, and campus clubs promoting messages of hope, mental-health awareness, and suicide prevention. Attendees are invited to bring a shirt to tie dye, and a limited number of JCC T-shirts will also be available for tie-dying.

Activities continue at 5:30 p.m. pondside with the Suicide Prevention Campus Walk. The walk aims to help the JCC community raise awareness about suicide, support those affected by it, and highlight mental health resources. There is no cost for the walk.

Representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County will provide materials and assistance in creating window gardens for attendees of the Tie-Dye for Hope and community walk.

Walk participants are encouraged to visit the Sheldon Center Weeks Room at 6:30 p.m. for post-walk refreshments and stay on campus for a concert performance from BJ Griffin of America’s Got Talent fame at 7 p.m. in Scharmann Theatre. Griffin fuses classical, jazz, pop, and soul through his unforgettable singing and cello playing.

General admission concert tickets are $12 and JCC students can attend for free. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to benefit the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County.

Visit sunyjcc.edu/Events for more information.