Jamestown Community Learning Council Receives Grant To Expand Parents As Teachers Home Visiting program

The Jamestown Community Learning Council has received $104,377 grant to expand its Parents As Teachers Home Visiting program.

The funds from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation will go toward adding an additional full-time home visitor and covering a portion of the TEAM (Teenage Education and Motherhood) home visitor salary.

Parents as Teachers is an evidence-based home visiting model that improves the early learning, development, and health of babies and young children by partnering trained professionals with parents and caregivers beginning as early as pregnancy through kindergarten.

JCLC Executive Director Krista Camarata said, “I’m thrilled that we can add another home visitor to our community to help support our mission of strengthening the capacity of families to nurture, support and provide for their child’s academic development, emotional growth and physical well being.”

JCLC was founded in 1989 as a pilot community school project in Jamestown School District. The Parents as Teachers model was adopted in 2000. JCLC has home visitors in nine of the 18 county school districts as well as six, full-time PAT across the county. In addition, JCLC runs the Healthy Families Chautauqua Home Visiting program in Chautauqua County.