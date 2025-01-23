Jamestown Community Microgrid Project Information Meeting Scheduled For Jan. 28

A community information meeting about the Jamestown Community Microgrid Project is being held January 28.

The public meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, in the fourth floor Police Training Room in Jamestown City Hall. The session will include an explanation of the Jamestown Community Microgrid Project followed by a brief question-and-answer session.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities was awarded a contract from the United States Department of Energy to create a microgrid and install associated distribution system resiliency upgrades in the Jamestown electric territory. The grant was awarded in late 2023 and the contract was finalized in October 2024.

The BPU microgrid system will use existing electricity generation equipment to power a network of underground electrical distribution circuitry, which officials say will ensure a high level of utility reliability and resiliency in the core of downtown Jamestown, independent of the regional grid system.

The microgrid will guarantee that energy is delivered to critical public services, the regional hospital and medical facilities, designated emergency shelters, schools, and other businesses. It will include a secure electric vehicle fleet charging station so emergency electric vehicles can be charged if there is an unexpected grid interruption.

If an emergency occurs outside BPU territory to cut power to the BPU’s service area, the microgrid system will be able to black start the utility’s existing gas turbine. The utility’s network of underground circuits, the District Heating system and the addition of a black start battery storage system will enable the core area of Downtown Jamestown to remain in electrical and thermal service. The Microgrid Project will help ensure that any unexpected electrical interruption from the grid will be brief if the BPU’s power plant can be operated.