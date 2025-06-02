Jamestown Comprehensive Plan Kayak Tour Of Chadakoin River Set For Saturday

The last tour as part of the City of Jamestown’s Comprehensive Plan update is taking to the Chadakoin River.

Consultants from Joy Kuebler Landscape Architect will lead a tour of the river by kayak.

Topics to be discussed include waterfront revitalization, Riverwalk recreation, downtown connections, wetlands and brownfield redevelopment, and more.

Participants are asked to sign up in advance and to let organizers know if you will be bringing your own kayak, canoe, or other small water craft; or if you will need one.

Those going on the tour should plan to arrive by 8:30 a.m., Saturday, June 7 at the McCrea Point Park Kayak Launch on Jones & Gifford Avenue. The tour will take place between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m.

Participants should plan to bring water, sunscreen, a hat, or other items needed for the waterfront tour.

Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/chadakoinKAYAK to sign up to participate in the tour.