Jamestown Dance Festival Takes Place Sept. 7-8

The inaugural Jamestown Dance Festival will take place this weekend at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

The celebration of diverse dance forms and cultural expressions will feature performances this Saturday and Sunday from award-winning dance companies, including: Barkha Dance Company, Biodance; Soles of Duende, Sandip Mallick, and Sukanya Burman Dance.

The Jamestown Dance Festival, spearheaded by Sukanya Burman Dance, and co-presented with the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, marks its inaugural year in Chautauqua County with a weekend full of dance performances, workshops, film screenings, and panel discussions. The event aims to showcase global dance genres through unique collaborations with dancers, artists, and musicians.

Tickets are available at reglenna.com, for purchase at the door, or by calling 716.484.7070.