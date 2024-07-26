Jamestown Declares State of Emergency Over Unauthorized Camping

The City of Jamestown has declared a State of Emergency caused by an estimated 300 unauthorized people camping on both public and private land.

The city said the situation has created severe impacts on public health, safety, and city resources.

A press release sent out Thursday stated that individuals residing in encampments frequently deal with mental health issues and substance abuse, leading to hazardous behaviors such as the improper disposal of needles and defecation on public properties, including in the Chadakoin River.

The city said this behavior exposes city employees to dangerous conditions daily, including the handling of thousands of discarded needles and human waste.

Additionally, the city said fire fighters and Department of Development staff have been put at risk due to fires being set at vacant, condemned properties. They said the Jamestown Fire Department responded to fires at four of those types of properties in May. The structures had been occupied by campers. To date, there have been 21 fires involving vacant and condemned structures, along with 45 investigations into illegal burn complaints.

Click to access Jamestown-Emergency-Declaration-Encampments.pdf

The city said the crisis is hampering efforts to attract new businesses and investments, as potential investors are deterred by the visible and pervasive issues associated with encampments and the related illegal activities.

The City of Jamestown has urged all campers to “utilize the extensive resources available through government and non-profit organizations. Many campers have declined assistance, but embracing these opportunities is crucial for achieving longterm stability.”

The city stated it lacks the funding and resources to effectively manage the crisis. Officials said the responsibility for managing the crisis ultimately rests with Chautauqua County Government and the U.S. Department Housing & Urban Development‘s contracted partner, Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc.

The City said by declaring a State of Emergency, they’re hoping to be able to secure the critical additional funding and resources necessary to address the issue.

Officials said a significant obstacle is the lack of mental health evaluation facilities, with only one such facility available in the entire county, located in Jamestown. UPMC Chautauqua is that facility and has seen at least 100 transports a month from Northern Chautauqua County, Erie County, and Cattaraugus County. Many of these individuals are left stranded in Jamestown without means to return home after their evaluations.

Also, the state has delayed releasing funds for Crisis Stabilization Centers, which are specialized facilities designed to provide immediate, short-term intervention and stabilization for individuals in the midst of a mental health crisis. The delay is directly impeding the efforts of the city, hospital, and other organizations working to address this crisis. Without adequate CSCs, individuals with severe mental health issues lack immediate and effective intervention, which exacerbates their situation. The city said, as a result, many remain in encampments, further destabilizing their conditions and increasing their vulnerability.

The city, by declaring the state of emergency, they will be implementing enhanced policing, stricter enforcement of public space regulations, and rigorous adherence to city codes starting immediately. This will include deploying extra law enforcement personnel to areas with high incidents, conducting regular patrols to deter illegal encampments, and strictly enforcing property maintenance, trespassing, and sanitation codes.