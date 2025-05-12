Jamestown Dept. of Development Has Deep Concerns Over CDBG, HOME Program Elimination

The Jamestown Department of Development has deep concerns with President Trump’s proposed federal budget, which calls for the complete elimination of the HOME program and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

In a press release sent out Friday, the department states that these funding streams, which the city has received for decades, have enabled local efforts to address housing needs, drive economic development, improve public infrastructure, and support vulnerable residents. The DOD said eliminating these programs would severely undermine the department’s ability to revitalize neighborhoods, reduce homelessness, and provide safe, affordable housing.

The Department of Development has used HOME and CDBG funds over the years to support first-time homebuyers, enhance housing conditions for low-income residents, assist small businesses, and invest in infrastructure that elevates the quality of life.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said, “These funding sources are absolutely essential to our work in Jamestown. Without HOME and CDBG, we lose the ability to directly invest in our neighborhoods, assist residents and their families, and support community-driven revitalization. This is not just a budget decision—this is a decision that affects real people, real families, and the future of cities like ours.”

Surdyk is urging Congress to reject the proposed cuts and continue its longstanding bipartisan support for these vital programs.