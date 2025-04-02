Jamestown Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon Retiring May 9

Jamestown Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon is set to retire on May 9.

And now, a recently passed resolution will separate the leadership over the police and fire departments.

In 2002, former Mayor Sam Teresi created the Director of Public Safety position in order to have one administrative position to oversee both the Police and Fire Departments. Since then there has been a Director of Public Safety who is also the Police Chief and a Deputy Fire Chief.

With Coon retiring, the next person hired will be the Fire Chief for the Fire Department. The Director of Public Safety Position will remain in effect until Chief Tim Jackson leaves his position.

Coon said this basically is an administrative change, “I believe it will broaden the horizon over for many potential candidates and also gives the rank and file members the desire to move up and into that role, and a clear definition of what ultimately their roles and responsibilities are going to be.”

Coon said there is a stipend received by the Director of Public Safety that will end, resulting in a cost savings for that position.

He said whoever is hired will be required to have Fire Officer 3 Training under Civil Service law. At this point, just one employee in the Jamestown Fire Department has that qualification.