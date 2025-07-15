Jamestown Farmers Market Receives Grant To Expand Off-Season Growing

The Jamestown Farmers Market has been awarded a $50,000 Farmers Market Resiliency Grant from New York State.

This funding will help expand the market’s reach, increase farmer participation, and improve year-round access to fresh, locally grown food.

The grant will directly support the expansion of off-season growing by providing greenhouse subsidies to both current and prospective vendors. These subsidies will fund the purchase and improvement of greenhouse infrastructure, including heating systems and equipment upgrades. The goal is to significantly increase the availability of freshly harvested produce during colder months—particularly through JFM’s newly launched Winter Farmers Market, which completed its first full season in 2024 with up to 14 vendors in the St. Luke’s Church Undercroft.

Increasing capacity is the theme of the season. Recently, the Western New York Foundation has selected the Jamestown Farmers Market as a recipient of its iCap Core program, which provides technical assistance to strengthen organizational capacity. The Foundation will also support the greenhouse project, offering crucial tools to ensure farmers succeed in adapting to changing climate conditions and increasing consumer demand for fresh, local products.

Currently, fewer than 10% of Chautauqua County farms sell directly to consumers, according to Cornell Cooperative Extension. This initiative aims to reverse that trend—connecting more farmers directly with residents and addressing food insecurity in downtown Jamestown, a state-designated area of concentrated poverty.

Beyond growing capacity, the grant will also support new efforts to make the downtown market space more welcoming. A “Greening the Market” initiative will install planters featuring native trees, shrubs, and flowers. These planters will create a park-like setting—inviting deeper community connection and enhancing the customer experience.

An expanded marketing and outreach campaign will include a new user-friendly website, street pole banners, posters at businesses and community centers, and direct mailers to promote the market and its expanded offerings.

Farmers who are interested in applying for a grant to expand their greenhouse capacity can contact Nick Weith at info@jfmny.org or at (716) 640-2173 for an application.