Jamestown Farmers Market, Third Thursdays Submit Applications To Move Event Locations

The Jamestown Farmers Market and Third Thursday Concert Series are looking at moving the location of their events within Downtown Jamestown.

Special Event Permit applications for both will be voted on by the Jamestown City Council Public Safety Committee tonight. Both applications seek to move the events to East Third Street between Spring and North Main Streets.

The Farmers Market has operated on West Third Street between Cherry and North Main Streets since 2021. It was previously located on Cherry Street between West Fourth and West Third Streets. According to the application, Food Access Program Director Nick Weith stated that the market would primarily use the space on East Third Street between Spring and Pine Streets, thus allowing that intersection to be opened to car traffic, unless the market is able to grow to expand to North Main Street. The Jamestown Pride Event, which is included in the Farmers Market application, would require additional street closures for the June 13 event. The Market is set to take place Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., June 6 through November 21 with the exception of July 4.

The Third Thursday concert events had been held at the Wintergarden Plaza since its inception in 2012 when it was organized by the Active Artist Alliance. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation took over the event in more recent years. CHQ Chamber is now organizing the event.

The application is requesting the closures of East Third Street between Spring and North Main Streets as well as Pine Street between East Fourth and East Second Streets and Factory Alley between East Fourth and East Third Streets. The permit said that between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m., there will be “sidewalk sales, vendors, and entertainers along Third Street to create a walkable, shoppable experience.” Acoustic performers may be featured along the event space before the main performance takes place at 7:00 p.m. The application said performances will vary by month including arts, theatre, dance, and local music. Performances are scheduled for May 21, June 18, July 16, August 20, and September 17.

Special Event Permit applications are passed only by the Public Safety Committee and are not brought before the full City Council for approval.

The Public Safety Committee will meet at 7:00 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public. It is not livestreamed.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. and other committees will meet at 7:00 p.m. The full work session begins at 7:30 p.m.. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.