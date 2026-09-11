Jamestown Farmers Market’s Fall CSA Now Accepting Sign-Ups

The Jamestown Farmers Market’s eight-week fall community-supported agriculture (CSA) program are now open for sign-ups now through October 2.

Participants will receive a weekly share of produce from local farms and farmers with two pickup times on Wednesdays at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 410 North Main Street. JFM aggregates produce from participating farms and farmers at the Saturday market to build weekly shares.

The fall season runs for eight weeks from October 7 through November 25. Several share options are available, including full or half shares with an organic option. Participants can also purchase add-ons, including bread, chicken, eggs, meat, or mushrooms.

Payment options include a one-time purchase for eight weeks of produce, or weekly payment plans. SNAP is accepted as a payment option (select “pay offline” with the weekly option at checkout). SNAP customers will receive 50% off the cost of all produce shares, including the mushroom add-on, thanks to JFM’s participation in the Field & Fork Double Up Food Bucks Program.

To sign up for the fall CSA, visit bit.ly/JFM-fall-CSA-26.