This Saturday is Halloween and the City of Jamestown has new trick-or-treating hours.

Jamestown City Council members voted to move the city’s trick or treat hours to 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31 due to Halloween falling on a weekend this year. Council members discussed that since it’s a Saturday that it’s likely more parents won’t have to work and it’ll be easier to take kids out while it’s lighter outside.

Also on Saturday, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Jamestown will be open to all guests for its Halloween Read and Treat from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The church at 1255 Prendergast Avenue will be open for kids, teens and adults to choose books from a large selection for all ages, enjoy treats, and do a simple craft, if they would like.

Parking is available behind the church.

For more information, visit UUJamestown.org.