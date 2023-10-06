Jamestown High School Celebrates Homecoming Week

Festivities are underway for Jamestown High School‘s Homecoming this week.

The JHS Homecoming Parade begins at 6:00 p.m. tonight at Allen Park and ends at Strider Field. Immediately following the parade, the JHS Football team will kickoff its Homecoming matchup against Lancaster at 7:00 p.m.

The Homecoming Court will be presented at halftime with the crowning of Raider Royalty. There is no cost to attend the parade or Homecoming game.

JHS seniors Carsen Bane, Aidan Devereaux, Cole Joly, Masiah Jones, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Keith Miller, Abby Monaghan, Jillian Overbeck-Thompson, Jonathan Overbeck, Ethan Pumford, Karlee Rock, and Mattea Spitzer were selected by their classmates for Homecoming Court.