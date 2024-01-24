Jamestown High School Marching Band Director Resigns

The Jamestown High School Marching Band will be looking for a new director.

Megan Murray submitted her resignation from the elective on Tuesday, January 23, but will remain on as the high school’s band director.

Former Marching Band Director Louis Depas spoke before the Jamestown School Board, urging the district to maintain and preserve the program, citing the thousands of students who have benefited over the decades. He said the 2024-25 school year will be the 100th Anniversary of the high school’s marching band.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the music department is in the process of reworking the program, “We sometimes have to make transitions when it’s appropriate for kids. At one point, we didn’t have a competitive marching band and another point we did. And we have to respond to what our kids are able to do and what we can staff. So, we’ll have discussions with the music department and make decisions moving forward.”

Whitaker said the position will need to be posted and that he looks forward to working with whoever will be the next Marching Band Director.