Jamestown High School Students Raise Over $8,000 in Penny Wars

Jamestown High School students broke a 20-year old fundraising record with over $8,000 raised in its annual “Penny Wars.”

The annual fundraising competition between classes at JHS resulted in $8,040.48 being raised for Jamestown Public Schools students Johnny LaMancuso and Landon Tota.

Both families were on hand to accept the donation from members of the JHS Student Organization. Two checks were presented, both in the amount of $4,020.24.

Johnny LaMancuso was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, earlier this fall. He has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Landon Tota suffered a traumatic brain injury from a fall on July 4, which resulted in a stay at Oishei Children’s Hospital. He has since been transported for long-term care at a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh.

For 25 years, students have spent the holiday season raising money for a worthy cause within the JHS family, raising nearly $100,000 for various causes across the community. Students spend the month of December leading up to the last day before the holiday break raising money for the cause.

The senior class finished in first place, raising $4,450.53. The Junior class came in second with $1,642.32, the Sophomore class came in third with $993.53 raised, and the Freshman class placed last with $296.73 raised.