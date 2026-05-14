Jamestown High School’s New Cafeteria Is Officially Open

Jamestown High School’s new cafeteria has been officially opened.

The cafeteria underwent a complete remodel as part of the multi-year capital project at the high school.

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker joked during the ribbon cutting about the age of the old cafeteria, “It wasn’t quite 250 years ago, with the founding of our country, that this cafeteria was built, but it was not too long after. And, this cafeteria has been the topic of discussion with every alumni group, every alumni person that I have spoken to, that old brown, shallow, loud cafeteria. And boy, are they going to be surprised when they see this.”

The new space features an atrium with windows, table and booth seating that matches the school’s red and green colors, and a new food service area.

Young & Wright Architectural Project Manager Rick Krause said the project came with some challenges, “This started all the way from, how do we get the ceiling to be higher in this space that really developed into, okay, we have to take the roof off and raise the structure, and then we have to deal with some interesting soils underneath, chasing storm lines all the way through here, custom designing all the furniture to sort of match the Jamestown red and green, which is a challenge in and of itself,”

JHS students started using the new cafeteria Wednesday.

New York State will reimburse the district for 98% of the cost of the project with the remaining 2% being covered by the district’s capital reserve fund.