Jamestown Housing Authority Receiving $1.1 Million In Housing Choice Voucher Program Funding

The Jamestown Housing Authority is receiving more than $1.1 million in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the funding Thursday which will help Public Housing Authorities continue to provide assistance to families and individuals who are in need of affordable housing options.

JHA’s total amount awarded is $1,178,709.

Since last year, the HCV program saw a $2 billion increase in funding to help maintain housing vouchers for families across the country. Since 2022, this budget allocation has grown nearly 20% (over $4 billion), allowing the value of a Housing Choice Voucher to keep pace with rising rental costs, and helping to make sure that voucher holders can continue to access neighborhoods of opportunity.

Housing Vouchers assist over 2.3 million families in need of housing, including families with children, older adults, veterans, and people with disabilities, making it the most effective intervention to reduce homelessness and housing instability. Housing Vouchers offer families flexibility and a wider range of affordable housing options in communities with better schools, or access to jobs or other opportunities, but landlords must be willing to accept vouchers for them to be effective.