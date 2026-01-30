WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown Justice Coalition Holding ‘ICE Out’ Rally Jan. 31

The Jamestown Justice Coalition will hold an “ICE Out” rally this Saturday in Dow Park.

The rally will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and feature speakers as well as a street protest. It is in response to the killing of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti, who died during a federal enforcement operation in Minnesota.

Event organizers said the gathering is about accountability, dignity, and the value of human life. It is a space for neighbors to come together peacefully, to mourn, to reflect, and to insist that the use of force by government agents must always be restrained.

Donations for the New Neighbors Coalition will be accepted throughout the event.

  1. What a load of Crock!
    Illegals have no business here stealing from American citizens
    Your latest person was a truly sick individual denying medical care to those he didn’t like and was found having a illegal sniper weapon fully loaded A peace loving protester doesn’t do that
    That’s evil intentions
    We are each responsible for our actions and the end result were his
    and no one else’s

