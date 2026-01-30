Jamestown Justice Coalition Holding ‘ICE Out’ Rally Jan. 31

The Jamestown Justice Coalition will hold an “ICE Out” rally this Saturday in Dow Park.

The rally will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and feature speakers as well as a street protest. It is in response to the killing of U.S. citizen Alex Pretti, who died during a federal enforcement operation in Minnesota.

Event organizers said the gathering is about accountability, dignity, and the value of human life. It is a space for neighbors to come together peacefully, to mourn, to reflect, and to insist that the use of force by government agents must always be restrained.

Donations for the New Neighbors Coalition will be accepted throughout the event.

For more information, follow the Jamestown Justice Coalition on Facebook.