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Jamestown Justice Coalition Holding Pride Panel Community Conversation June 18

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The Jamestown Justice Coalition will hold a community conversation about the LGBTQ community this Thursday.

The free, public event will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Robert H. Jackson Center.

Jamestown Justice Coalition board member Kate Ebersole said there will three members of the LGBTQ community on the panel to discuss the state of Pride in Jamestown and their experiences of living in Chautauqua County. There will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

For more information about the Jamestown Justice Coalition, visit https://www.facebook.com/JamestownJusticeCoalition

 

 

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