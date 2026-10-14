Jamestown Justice Coalition Holding Rally, Street Protest Oct. 17

The Jamestown Justice Coalition will hold a rally and street protest this Saturday in Dow Park.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is part of No Kings activities happening nationwide ahead of the November Midterms. For more information, visit https://nokingsnational.com/p/october-17-the-next-no-kings-day

It will feature speakers at 11:00 a.m. followed by the street protest. According to the Coalition’s Facebook page, it will be a day of, “…nonpartisan voter participation: we are bringing our community together to make a plan to vote. We will bring in community voices to speak on the issues, local and national, that are motivating them to vote.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/JamestownJusticeCoalition