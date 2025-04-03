Jamestown Justice Coalition To Hold Protest Rally In Dow Park

The Jamestown Justice Coalition is joining organizations in communities across the United States in holding a protest rally this Saturday in Jamestown.

The event is scheduled, rain or shine, for 11:00 a.m. in Dow Park.

Coalition Coordinator Justin Hubbard said the “Remove, Reverse, Reclaim Rally” is just one of many protests being held in major cities on Saturday, “What we’re trying to do is put a local face on the policy decisions that are hitting us at the federal level. So, we have speakers addressing a number of areas.”

Hubbard said the topics will include immigrant families, veterans, the disabled community, education, the Arts, and free speech.

He said it’s important for people to be visible and loud right now, “A lot of people are angry and I think, again, a legitimate, justified, and righteous anger because they see what’s happening in our country and know this is not how we’re supposed to do things.”

Hubbard added that the rally also gives the opportunity for people to network and form community with each other. He encouraged attendees to bring signs and to be prepared for the weather as well.