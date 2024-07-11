Jamestown Man Arrested Following Standoff On Eastside

A Jamestown man was arrested following a standoff on eastside of Jamestown.

Jamestown Police report they responded to a home on the eastside just before 3:30 Wednesday to assist Probation Officers conducting a home check.

Police say 43-year old Robert Schroeder barricaded himself inside the home and threatened to shoot officers on the scene.

Officers confirmed there were other people inside the house and Schroeder began to threaten them as well.

Due to safety concerns, officers forced their way into the home and arrested Schroeder without further incident.

He was sent to the City Jail and is charged with 2nd Degree Obstructing Governmental Administration and 2nd Degree Unlawful Imprisonment.