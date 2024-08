A Jamestown man has been arrested for digging up the town of Gerry‘s time capsule.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies found 69-year old Dennis Torrey digging up the time capsule on Saturday, August 3. He allegedly damaged the concrete that encased the capsule.

Torrey has ben charged with 4th Degree criminal mischief and will appear in Town of Gerry Court at a later date.