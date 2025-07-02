Jamestown Man Arrested For Making Threats On Social Media Against ICE

A Jamestown man has been arrested for making threats on social media against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 43-year old Matthew White has been charged by criminal complaint with communicating interstate threats. If found guilty, White could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Glaberson said that on April 30, 2025, Homeland Security Investigations in Buffalo learned an account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that is believed to be operated by White that was publicly posting threats to federal immigration agents and administrators employed by the Department of Homeland Security.

On June 4, 2025, White voluntarily spoke with investigators and allowed them to extract and copy the contents of his phone. Investigators recovered a number of threatening posts on “X” including:

On April 18, 2025, White posted, “Kill them all, ICE is the new age gestapo, stop them.”

On April 29, 2025, White shared a video clip of Border Czar Tom Homan posted by an “X” user “America,” and commented, “Then understand that if your ICE agents don’t show proof of identity and a signed warrant, we will kill them.”

posted by an “X” user “America,” and commented, “Then understand that if your ICE agents don’t show proof of identity and a signed warrant, we will kill them.” In late April, 2025, White posted multiple threatening and violent public comments in response to coverage of several ICE arrest operations, including an ICE arrest operation inside a Virginia courthouse that occurred in April 2025. White posted, “I can’t wait to put a bullet into this guy’s brain, but first his children.”

White was arraigned in U.S. District Court Tuesday afternoon and was released with conditions.