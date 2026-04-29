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Jamestown Man Arrested On Rape Charges

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Shaun Clutter

A Jamestown man has been arrested on rape charges.

Jamestown Police said officers took complaints from two victims who alleged that 38-year old Shaun Clutter had sexually assaulted them last week. JPD said one of the victims has an active order of protection against Clutter. Officers arrested Clutter without incident.

He has been charged with 3 counts of 1st Degree Aggravated Criminal Contempt, 2 counts of 2nd Degree Strangulation, 3 counts Forcible Touching, 2 counts of 3rd Degree Rape, 3rd Degree Robbery, 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief, 4th Degree Stalking, 3rd Degree Assault, and 2 counts Unlawful Imprisonment. Clutter is in the Chautauqua County jail without bail due to the fact he has two previous felony convictions.

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