Jamestown Man Charged With Murder In Crossbow Death

A Jamestown man has been arraigned on murder charges regarding a death involving a crossbow.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 58-year old David Nelson was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court by Judge David Foley on 2nd Degree Murder charges. The charges arise from the death of 62-year old Michael Jaeckle of Jamestown.

Nelson is accused of killing Jaeckle by shooting him in the neck with a crossbow on September 12. Nelson is being held on on $1 million cash, or alternatively $2 million property bond and $3 million cash partially secured at 10%.

He is due back in court on January 5, 2026 for a Discovery Conference.