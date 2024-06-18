Jamestown Man Charged With Murdering Child

A Jamestown man has been charged with murder in the death of an 8-month old child in Jamestown.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 26-year old Sean Thomas was arraigned Monday on an eight count indictment charging him with Second Degree Murder and related crimes arising from the death of 8-month old Aniyah Turk.

Thomas is accused of intentionally strangling and shaking Aniyah on April 22 and earlier which caused catastrophic and unrecoverable injuries requiring her hospitalization on life support until she eventually died from her injuries in May.

He is being held in the County Jail on $1 million cash or $2,000,000 property bond. He is due back in Court in July for further pre-trial proceedings.