Jamestown Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

A Jamestown man died following a motorcycle accident Sunday morning.

Jamestown Police report officers responded to Buffalo Street near Beechview Avenue just before 8:00 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that 26-year old Kyle Pitts was driving the cycle that left the road and struck a telephone pole. Pitts was sent to UPMC Chautauqua where he died of his injuries.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation into the accident.