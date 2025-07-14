Jamestown Man Dies In Motorcycle Incident On City’s Southside

A Jamestown man died in a motorcycle accident on Jamestown’s southside Sunday afternoon.

Jamestown Police report officers were called just before 1:00 p.m. to the single vehicle accident in the area of Barrett and McKinley Avenue. An investigation found that 35-year old Benny Salva was riding a motorcycle that collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the third fatal motorcycle incident in Chautauqua County in the month of July.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Chautauqua County Accident Reconstruction Team and Chautauqua County Coroner’s Office.