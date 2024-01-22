Jamestown Man Faces Drug Charges in Federal Court

A Jamestown man has received drug charges in Federal Court.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross said 51 year old Curtis Snyder has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti stated that according to the complaint, Snyder utilized Facebook to communicate and facilitate his drug trafficking activities with Rocco Beardsley. During the investigation, investigators recovered communications between Snyder and Beardsley during which Snyder offered to distribute drugs for Beardsley. Snyder and Beardsley also discussed heroin and fentanyl transactions. Beardsley is also charged in the drug conspiracy.