Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Drive-By Shooting

Kevin Roldan-Pantojas

A Jamestown man has pled guilty to homicide in the fatal drive-by shooting that took place in the city in August 2022.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said 24-year old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas pled guilty on November 13 in County Court to 1st Degree Manslaughter for the homicide of Jesus Batista-Perez on Prendergast Avenue.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a press release, “From the time of this shooting that afternoon on August 19, 2022, to the day that Mr. Roldan-Pantojas pled, Jamestown Police detectives, myself and my Felony Team here at the DA’s Office, including our Investigators, have worked tirelessly to ensure a conviction.”

Roldan-Pantojas is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2024.

