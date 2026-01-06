Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty In Infant’s Death

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty in the death of an infant in 2024.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 28-year old Sean Thomas pled guilty in County Court to 1st Degree Manslaughter in connection to the death of 8 month old Aniyah Turk. Thomas had been accused of intentionally strangling and shaking Turk on April 22, 2024, causing catastrophic and unrecoverable injuries requiring her hospitalization on life support until she eventually died from her injuries in May.

Schmidt says Thomas faces up to 25 years in prison and will likely receive 20 years with five years of post-release supervision at sentencing. The sentencing is scheduled for February 23, 2026.