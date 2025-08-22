Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials.

65-year old Timothy Douglas made the guilty plea in U.S. District Court to possession of child pornography by person having prior conviction related to aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, and abusive sexual conduct involving a minor.

Douglas faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a fine of $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maeve Huggins, who is handling the case, stated that in August 2023, Douglas knowingly possessed a cellular telephone that contained images of child pornography. The images depicted prepubescent minors or minors under 12-years-old. Between July 2022 and August 2023, Douglas produced images of three minor children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. One of the children was five years old and the other two children were approximately 10 years old. Some of the images were sadistic in nature. In 2003, Douglas was convicted in New York State of Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child less than 16 years old, 1st Degree Sexual Abuse, and 2nd Degree Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child.

Douglas will be sentenced November 25, 2025.