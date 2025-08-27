Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty TO Drug Conspiracy In Federal Court

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy in Federal Court.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 48-year old Joseph Thayer pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Violanti and Louis Testani, who are handling the case, stated that Thayer conspired with his roommate, Justin Yuchnitz, to sell heroin and fentanyl supplied by Jaquez Thomas. Thayer was aware that Thomas’ source of supply was Joseph Zaso. During the conspiracy, Yuchnitz amassed a $4,500 dollar debt to Thomas and Zaso, which Thayer tried to assist Yuchnitz in paying off. Thayer is responsible for distributing at least 462 grams of fentanyl.

Defendants Yuchnitz and Zaso were previously convicted and are awaiting sentencing. Charges remain pending against Thomas.

Thayer will be sentenced February 24, 2026.