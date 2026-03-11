Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking, Kidnapping

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and kidnapping in U.S. District Court.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 31-year old Dwayne Lowery, aka Chi Chi, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and kidnapping. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life, and a fine of $5,000,000.

On December 7, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Lowery’s West Cowden Place residence, seizing approximately 59 grams of fentanyl, $1,140 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. Prior to the search warrant, investigators conducted two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Lowery at his residence.

In mid-October 2023, Lowery invited a woman to a North Union Street residence in Olean, NY. For the next 22 days, the woman was held by Lowery at various locations, including residences associated with Lowery in Buffalo and Olean, and a Buffalo hotel. When the woman attempted to flee, Lowery physically prevented her from doing so. During this time, Lowery regularly provided the woman with narcotics.

On November 3, 2023, the woman escaped Lowery’s Buffalo residence, went to Buffalo Police headquarters, and reported that she was being held against her will.

Lowery will be sentenced July 20, 2026.