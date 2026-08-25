Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty To Producing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to producing child sexual abuse materials.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 21-year old Andrew Klos made the plea in U.S. District Court to production of child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years, and a fine of $250,000.

Between August 2021 and May 2024, Klos communicated with a minor victim online. In May 2024, utilizing an online chat application, he coerced the 13-year-old minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions, specifically describing the images he wanted. The minor victim, at Klos’s direction, produced and sent the images to him via the internet. A search of Klos’s cell phone recovered the images of the minor victim. In addition, Klos also enticed her to produce images of her minor sibling for his gratification.

During the investigation, Klos admitted to investigators that he engaged in multiple online relationships with other minor females, via internet chat websites or social media applications. During these communications, Klos engaged in sexually explicit conversations.

He will be sentenced November 4, 2026.