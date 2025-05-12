Jamestown Man Sentenced For Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for distributing child sexual abuse materials.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 24-year old Brandon Uber was convicted in U.S. District Court of distribution of child pornography. He will serve 210 months in prison.

Attorneys stated that Uber sent image and video files of a 16-year old female victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He also received images and videos of child sexual abuse materials from other users of social media applications. In addition, Uber had online conversations with another known minor female victim, during which he persuaded the victim to create sexually explicit videos of herself to send to him. Uber stored the child pornography he received and distributed on various electronic devices that were seized during the investigation, including two cell phones and two tablets.