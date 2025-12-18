Jamestown Man Sentenced For Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A Jamestown man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 14 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse materials.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 25-year old Brandon Uber has been convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and was sentenced to serve 168 months in prison and lifetime supervised release by U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo. Uber will serve 36 months of his sentence consecutive to previous sentence of 210 months for a total of 20 years and 1 month. At the time of the current offense, Uber was awaiting sentencing on a distribution of child pornography charge and was subsequently sentenced to serve 17 and a half years on that charge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango stated that on August 22, 2024, a federal search warrant was executed at Uber’s residence because of child sexual abuse files he uploaded to a KIK application server. During the search, various electronic devices were seized, including three tablets and a laptop. At the time, Uber was a member of a KIK chat forum used to trade child sexual abuse materials with other users. Uber used the forum to distribute the materials to other users and was a moderator of the forum at one point. Subsequent examination of the seized devices recovered approximately 33 images and five videos of child sexual abuse, some of which depicted the sexual exploitation of an infant or toddler and violence against children.