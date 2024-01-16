Jamestown Man Sentenced In Fatal Drive-By Shooting

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison in a fatal drive-by shooting that took place in the City in August 2022.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said 24-year old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas pled guilty on November 13 in County Court to 1st Degree Manslaughter for the homicide of Jesus Batista-Perez on Prendergast Avenue.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt said that the conviction and sentence is not a cause for celebration, saying in a statement, “More than 20 gunshots from two separate groups were fired in a residential neighborhood on Prendergast Avenue, during a summer afternoon, a few feet from where children played and families socialized outside their homes. That no one other than members of the feuding groups were hurt is a miracle.”

Schmidt praised the Jamestown Police Department‘s investigation of the homicide, calling it “impeccable and exceptional.”