Jamestown Man Sentenced On Convicted Attempted Murder Charge

A Jamestown man has been sentenced in Chautauqua County Court to 20 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder.

County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said that 23-year old Xavier Guadarrama was sentenced Monday to 20 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision after being found guilty of 2nd Degree Attempted Murder and 2nd Degree Assault.

The charges stemmed from an incident at the Mayville Library in August 2022 where, according to the Post-Journal, Guadarrama stabbed a librarian when he was asked to leave the facility at closing time.

The jury also convicted Guadarrama of two counts of 2nd Degree Assault for an incident involving a corrections officer at the Chautauqua County Jail in September 2023. He was sentenced to seven years in prison for that incident.

In addition to his convictions at trial, Guadarrama was on probation at the time of his arrests in 2022 and 2023. Following his arrest, the Chautauqua County Department of Probation filed a violation of probation for failing to comply with his terms. Guadarrama was resentenced on two counts of Attempted Arson in the Third Degree and received a term of 2 and 1/3 to 7 years in state prison on each count. All of his sentences are to run concurrently to each other.