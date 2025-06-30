Jamestown Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison On Drug Charges

A Jamestown man will spend 11 years in prison after being convicted on drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 49-year old Santos Santiago was sentenced in U.S. District Court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti, who handled the case, stated that in November 2023, investigators conducted a controlled purchase of fentanyl from Santiago. On November 8, 2023, a search warrant was executed at the Van Buren Street residence of Santiago and his wife Anabell, during which law enforcement seized cash, a quantity of fentanyl, pills, and drug paraphernalia. As law enforcement was securing the apartment, Santiago attempted to destroy his fentanyl causing a large amount of fentanyl to go airborne. Two officers inhaled the cloud with one experiencing physical effects requiring medical attention.

In March 2024, investigators conducted two more controlled purchases of fentanyl from Santiago. In April 2024, another search warrant was conducted, this time at a residence on Whitley Avenue in Jamestown. During that search, investigators recovered fentanyl, crack cocaine, two loaded 9mm pistols, ammunition, $30,369.00 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a switchblade knife, and oxycodone tablets. One of the pistols was reported stolen in June of 2023.

Charges are pending against Anabell Santiago.