Jamestown Man Will Spend 30 Years In Prison Production Of Child Sexual Abuse Materials

A Jamestown man will spend 30 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse materials.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 36-year old Roberto Millan was sentenced in U.S. District Court to serve 360 months in prison and 20 years supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maeve Huggins, who handled the case, stated that between December 28, 2021, and February 8, 2022, Millan engaged in sexually graphic conversations with a 15-year-old victim over TextNow, a mobile phone application. The conversations included demands and instructions from Millan that the victim take sexually explicit videos and images and send them to him. In addition, the messages exchanged between Millan and the victim indicate that they engaged in sexual contact.