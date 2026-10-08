Jamestown Mayor Ecklund To Present Proposed 2027 Budget Today

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund will present her 2027 Executive Budget today.

Ecklund said increasing prices for many items including fuel and road salt have put pressure on the budget process. She told City Council members Monday night that not having the latest sales tax revenues along with fluctuating stop-loss costs under health insurance makes it difficult to know how to budget for revenues and expenses.

The presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. It is open to the public and also will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.

You can hear the full interview with Mayor Ecklund on tonight’s Community Matters at 5:00 p.m. on 107.9 FM WRFA-LP or livestreamed on wrfalp.com.