Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist To Reflect On Term On WRFA’s ‘Community Matters’

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist‘s tenure has included everything from a Pandemic to the largest amount of direct funding to cities.

Sundquist, in his monthly interview with WRFA, reflected on the last four years, saying it’s been “wild.”

He said being mayor has been “an incredible experience” and that he worked to “put Jamestown on the map,” “We’ve worked to not only bring in significant state and federal funding to the city, I think last year alone we tallied over $33 million in federal and state funding as we were talking with our grant writer. We’ve been able to move some of those economic development projects forward that have been lingering. We didn’t know if they were going to continue.”

Sundquist said he also worked to revamp the Jamestown Police Department into being more about community policing.

Sundquist lost his bid for re-election to Republican candidate and current City Council member at Large Kim Ecklund.

