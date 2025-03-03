Jamestown Mobile Market Returns This Week To JCC, Prendergast Library

The Jamestown Mobile Market will make a return starting this week at select locations.

Food Access Manager Nick Weith said access to fresh food remains an issue through the winter months in Western New York, “We are exploring ways we can offer that fresh food year round and one of those ways is to have the Mobile Market turn into a year round program. So, right now it’s a little bit later into the winter, but we are going to test it throughout March and April at JCC (Jamestown Community College) and at the Prendergast Library on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.”

Weith said the Mobile Market will be at JCC in the student union this Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then at the Prendergast Library near the checkout counter from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

He said they will source food items as locally as possible, while also providing high need food items.

Visit jfmny.org for additional information.