Jamestown Mobile Market Summer Program Starts June 10

The Jamestown Mobile Market has announced its summer schedule that includes seven stops across Jamestown and Falconer.

The Jamestown Farmers Market Mobile Market brings the same fresh, local produce from the traditional Saturday farmers market on Third and Pine Streets, along with weekly staples, to requested areas around the city. New for 2026, the Mobile Market will also offer a “U-Pick” food box for SNAP recipients.

The “U-Pick” food box program is a ten-week program heavily subsidized by a New York state grant, and is offered to customers using SNAP benefits. Participants will receive a weekly customized box of food with fresh produce and a combination of eggs, meat, bread, and more. Boxes are valued at $20 and will cost customers just $5 who present SNAP card and ID. Customers can sign up starting at the first week of the Mobile Market.

The summer Mobile Market season will begin on June 10, and the schedule is as follows:

Prendergast Library, Wednesdays, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Silvertree Seniors (Crane), Wednesdays, 1:30 to 2:30 PM

The Chautauqua Center, Thursdays, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Silvertree Seniors (Methodist Gardens), Thursdays, 12:30 to 1:15 PM

Chautauqua Opportunities, Thursdays, 2:30 to 3:30 PM

TRC Community Health Center, Fridays, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Silvertree Seniors (Carlson), Fridays, 12:30 to 1:30 PM

The Mobile Market accepts SNAP for payment, and SNAP users can also save 50% on all produce through the Double Up Food Bucks program. To learn more about the Mobile Market and the other programs and services offered through Jamestown Farmers Market, please visit www.jfmny.org.