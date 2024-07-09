Jamestown Moving Closer To Putting Rental Inspection Ordinance Into Place

The City of Jamestown is closer to putting a new rental inspection ordinance into place.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the proposed ordinance will go hand in hand with a state public health law that will require the inspections of rental properties with two or more units, “But the state’s is really going to be primarily focused on lead poisoning prevention and lead abatement. And, so ours is more comprehensive than that.”

Surdyk said the city’s ordinance is intended to correct housing related problems before they reach the stage of condemnation.

She said her department is looking at changing a proposed fee structure for inspections of rental units, “What we initially proposed is a $50 per unit inspection fee. And so if somebody owns 30 units times $50 and haven’t had a code violation since 2010 that seems a little bit punitive. So, that’s some discussion that actually came up last week that we’d like to have and probably revamp that a little bit.”

Surdyk said options could include a stepped fee or waiving a portion of the fee based on the number of code violations that have been cited over a period of time. She said the fees are meant to help with the cost of having Code Enforcement Officers conduct the inspections. Surdyk said New York State has indicated there will be some funding provided to municipalities to help cover the cost of the initial wave of inspections. She said the city has been coordinating with the Chautauqua County Health Department on how the program will roll out as well as talking to the cities of Buffalo and Rochester who already have rental inspection programs in place to learn more about their process.

Surdyk said the city has been working with the local Real Estate Investor’s Association about the proposed ordinance to answer their questions, “They understand that this is not meant to be punitive to them and that we’re willing to listen to their concerns and take their suggestions. They are actually very much in support of this because they see the damage that these out-of-state, out-of-country LLCs are doing their properties and that they’re preying on them as much as they are preying on the rest of us.”

Surdyk said she’s heard the State will possibly release their plan in August. She requested City Council members continue to review the proposal and submit any questions or comments to her department.

Surdyk said she’d like Council to vote on the ordinance soon so that she can make the justification to the state for needed funds to do the program. She added she is still looking for additional avenues of funding including from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.