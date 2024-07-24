Jamestown Municipal Band Performs Jazz, Big Band Tonight July 24, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Jamestown Municipal Band performs at the Goranson Bandshell in Allen Park The Jamestown Municipal Band will perform jazz and big band favorites in Allen Park tonight. The free concert takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell. The Allen Park Women’s Club will be selling refreshments to benefit the park. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
Leave a Reply