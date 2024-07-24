WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown Municipal Band Performs Jazz, Big Band Tonight

Jamestown Municipal Band Performs Jazz, Big Band Tonight

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown Municipal Band performs at the Goranson Bandshell in Allen Park

The Jamestown Municipal Band will perform jazz and big band favorites in Allen Park tonight.

The free concert takes place at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell.

The Allen Park Women’s Club will be selling refreshments to benefit the park.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.