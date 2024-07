The Jamestown Municipal Band hopes to perform two concerts this week to make up for weather related cancellations the last three weeks.

Tonight, the band will perform music of Broadway and Hollywood.

Wednesday night, the concert’s theme is “International” with the municipal band visiting a wide variety of countries and exploring their musical culture.

Both concerts will start at 7:00 p.m. at the Goranson Bandshell in Allen Park. They are free and open to the public.